1 passenger from UAE tests positive for COVID
No COVID-related fatality was reported in the State in the last 24 hours.
CHENNAI: There were no new COVID case reported from across districts but one international passenger from the UAE was tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.
Total number of cases reached 36,10,615.
There are 5 active cases including those in home isolation across the State. At least 1,090 samples were tested. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the State in the last 24 hours.
Toll remained at 38,081.
