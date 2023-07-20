Begin typing your search...

1 passenger from UAE tests positive for COVID

No COVID-related fatality was reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 July 2023 8:09 PM GMT
1 passenger from UAE tests positive for COVID
Representative Image

CHENNAI: There were no new COVID case reported from across districts but one international passenger from the UAE was tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

Total number of cases reached 36,10,615.

There are 5 active cases including those in home isolation across the State. At least 1,090 samples were tested. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

Toll remained at 38,081.

Tamil NaduCOVID caseInternational passengerpositive mindhome isolation
DTNEXT Bureau

