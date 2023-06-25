Begin typing your search...

1 new COVID case in state; TPR falls to 0.1%; Toll remains at 38,080

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reached 36,10,592. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,819 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Jun 2023 8:40 PM GMT
1 new COVID case in state; TPR falls to 0.1%; Toll remains at 38,080
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one imported case from Malaysia and zero cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reached 36,10,592. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 percent, after 1,819 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the -state stood at 21. The highest number of active cases were reported in Chennai with 4 active cases.

A total of 3 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,72,491. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,080.

Tamil NaduCOVID-19 Test Positivity RateTest Positivity RatePeople RecoveredNew FatalitiesNew covid cases
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X