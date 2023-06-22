Begin typing your search...

1 new COVID case each in 5 districts; toll at 38,080

Total number of cases reached 36,10,587. A case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Kallakurichi and Vellore. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.2%.

21 Jun 2023
Representative image

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new COVID cases including a passenger from Thailand on Wednesday.

Karur recorded 1.1% TPR followed by Chengalpattu with 1% and Chennai 0.4%. Total number of recoveries reached 35,72,477. No new COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,080.

DTNEXT Bureau

