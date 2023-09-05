Begin typing your search...
1 new case in city; 6 active COVID count in TN
There were 6 active cases in the State. No new COVID-fatality reported in past 24 hours.
CHENNAI: There were two new COVID cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday – in each in the city and Chengalpattu district. Total number of cases stood at 36,10,652. The test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu was zero after 298 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
