1 new case in city, 5 active count in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases in the State stood to 36,10,649.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero after 381 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 5 active cases in the State on Friday. Two new recoveries were reported in the State; total recoveries stood at 35,72,563. No new COVID related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.











