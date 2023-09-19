1 new case, 10 active COVID count; TPR zero

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,667. The test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu was zero after 244 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 10 active cases in the State. Two new recoveries were reported, and the total recoveries stood at 35,72,576. No new COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.















