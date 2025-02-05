1 killed, 6 hurt in cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: A woman was killed and six were injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Chinnavadiyur near Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramalakshmi (50), of Pandalkudi. The body was found charred beyond recognition, which delayed identification.

The injured are Simon Daniel, Murugeshwari, Manickam, Kasthuri, Veeralakshmi and Mahalakshmi. One of them suffered second-degree burns and is battling for life. Among the injured, five are women. While they were admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, one was taken to Thiruthangal GH.

The explosion, which occurred at around 1.15 pm, flattened four rooms inside the factory premises. In a swift response to a fire call received at 1.30 pm, brigades from Virudhunagar Fire Station rushed to the accident site and stepped up rescue efforts. After clearing debris with the aid of an earthmover, Ramalakshmi’s body was recovered.

Police officers and Revenue officials inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Preliminary inquiries revealed that it was a licensed unit and the explosion could have occurred due to mishandling of raw material during production. Based on a complaint, Vachakkarapatti police have filed a case.