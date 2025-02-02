1 dead, 5 hurt in omnibus mishap at Manapparai

TIRUCHY: One died, and 15 sustained injuries as an omnibus lost control and fell in a pit at Manapparai on Saturday wee hours. The bus bound from Chennai was proceeding to Marthandam with around 25 passengers when the mishap happened. When the bus was nearing Yagapuram near Manapparai, a tyre burst, forcing the bus to run berserk. The vehicle hit an EB post, fell into a 30-foot pit and caught fire. The public who witnessed the incident ran to the spot and rescued the passengers. Sixteen passengers sustained injuries in the accident. Among the injured, one woman passenger, identified as Pushpam (62) from Neduvilai, died.