1 cr palmyra saplings to be sowed in coastal dists to mark MK centenary celebration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board has launched a massive campaign on Sunday to sow one crore palmyra seeds in 14 coastal districts in the state to mark former Chief Minister and Dravidian ideologue M Karunanidhi centenary year. Nearly a lakh volunteers, including students, would participate in the campaign, which would go a long way to increase the numbers of palmyra trees in the state and build a bio-fencing along the coastline in the state.



Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan along with chairman of the welfare board Ernanavoor A Narayanan kick-started the campaign by sowing palmyra seeds near Avvaiyar statue along Marina Beach. Global World Record handed over a certificate in appreciation of the initiative.

The campaign would cover 14 coastal districts from Tiruvallur to Kanyakumari, covering the 1,076 kms coast line in the state.The seeds would be planted in 430 spots along the coast.

Appreciating the initiative of labour minister and palm tree workers welfare board, Chief Minister M K Stalin took to social media and posted, " I am happy over the initiative of the palmyra tree workers welfare board, which was constituted by former CM M Karunanidhi in 2011, to start its campaign today (October 1) to sow one crore palmyra seeds to mark his birth centenary."

"I wish this initiative to mark the centenary celebration of a leader, who worked in his entire life for the Tamil race and helped them to benefit through various schemes and departments, to succeed, " he said and also appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and education institutions that are part of the campaign.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu government has taken several measures to regenerate the population of palmyra trees.

Minister for Agriculture M R K Panneerselvam, in the maiden agriculture budget, announced that the department would take up the Palmyra Protection prgramme to increase the population of the species. Speaker M Appavu came forward to support the programme and promised to donate one lakh saplings every year. He fulfilled his promise by donating a lakh saplings in mid September last year.