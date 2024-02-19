Yusuff stars in Chennai Petroleum’s win

Begin typing your search...

Chennai Petroleum held its nerve to reach 160 for nine with 15 balls remaining. B Ganesh Kumar top-scored with 52.

19 Feb 2024
CHENNAI: Off-spinner N Mohamed Yusuff’s five for 30 helped Chennai Petroleum earn a narrow one-wicket win over Lucas TVS Ltd in the 19th Lucas-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. Batting first, Lucas TVS was restricted to 159 for nine. In reply, Chennai Petroleum held its nerve to reach 160 for nine with 15 balls remaining. B Ganesh Kumar top-scored with 52.

BRIEF SCORES: Lucas TVS Ltd 159/9 in 30 overs (U Vinoth Kannan 33, TSR Venkateswara 34, G Praveen Kumar 25*, N Mohamed Yusuff 5/30) lost to Chennai Petroleum 160/9 in 27.3 overs (B Ganesh Kumar 52, G Praveen Kumar 3/40)

