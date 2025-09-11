Youth-senior blend key to Tamil Nadu’s Ranji campaign, says coach

CHENNAI: Four up-and-coming players, P Vidyuth, R S Ambrish, G Ajitesh and J Hemchudesan, were handed their maiden Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy call-up, and the state side’s coach revealed that it is his approach to blend both young players and seniors for the success of the unit ahead of their 2025–2026 Ranji campaign that starts next month.

“For any side, the ideal combination would be youngsters with the seniors, because you need their experience. The youngsters will learn from these seniors and it is like a cycle – the progress of new people coming in, the older ones sharing their inputs and then moving out. It goes like that. I’m happy that I’ve found good young players,” said M Senthilnathan to DT Next.

With the absence of Sai Sudharsan, and a knee injury sidelining left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram, the onus of their absence will be filled by left-arm spinner P Vidyuth, who had a good U-23 state team performance last year and has been working with Senthilnathan during the recently concluded Buchi Babu season and at TNCA President’s XI, and by D Chandrasekar, who is returning to the senior Ranji side after almost 10 years.

“Chandrasekar cannot be kept out because he has been performing really well over the years. That kind of performance and his exposure to the domestic circuit count for a lot, and spinners especially bowl really well when they keep gaining experience. It is really good to have him,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu U-19 unit won the Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this year after 33 years. One of the stars, R S Ambrish, earned an India U-19 call-up thereafter. Wicketkeeper-batter G Ajitesh, who scored his maiden century for TNCA President’s XI in the semi-final clash against Jammu and Kashmir, has also been added to the squad, along with off-spinner J Hemchudesan, who picked up 47 wickets from 15 innings during the Cooch Behar campaign.

In the absence of R Sai Kishore, who is nursing a finger injury, captaincy duties rest on N Jagadeesan, who earned his maiden Test call-up for India earlier this year. His most recent knock of 197 and 52* for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final puts him in a position where, if Tamil Nadu are to go all the way, he will have a key role to play.

Senthilnathan added that he would be closely monitoring the players during the upcoming VAP tournament, after which the unit will have a pre-season preparatory camp in Coimbatore to get used to the conditions.