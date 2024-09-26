Youth ODI: India colts beat Australia by 7 runs

PUDUCHERRY: India U-19 boys held their nerve in the final overs to eke out a seven-run victory over Australia in a high-scoring third youth ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep on Thursday. The Indian junior team had won the first and second Youth ODIs by seven and nine wickets respectively.

Batting first, India scored 324 for 8 riding on half-centuries from opener Rudra Patel (77 off 81 balls) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (71 off 72 balls). There were useful contributions from lower-order hitters like Hardik Raj (30 off 18 balls) and Chetan Sharma (18 not out off 9 balls) which took the team to a commanding position.

In reply, Australia was going strong at 241 for 2 in the 41st over with twin centurions -- skipper Oliver Peake (111) and Steven Hogan (104) -- adding 180 runs for the third wicket stand but they finally could only manage 317 for 7 at the end of the stipulated 50 overs.

It was slow left-arm orthodox spinner Hardik (3/55) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/59), who were brilliant in the death overs as they removed the two set batters and also keeper Alex Lee Young in quick succession to orchestrate a mini-slump.

Brief scores: India 324/8 in 50 overs (R Patel 77, M Amaan 71, H Pangalia 46, A O’Connor 4/84) bt Australia 317/7 in 50 overs (O Peake 111, S Hogan 104, H Raj 3/55)