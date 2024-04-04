"You need a bit of luck in T20 cricket....": KKR's Starc after win over DC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following his side's 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc, the franchise's Rs 24.75 crore buy who finally clicked for the team with two wickets, said that a player needs a bit of luck in T20 cricket.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a remarkable performance in all facets of the game against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Starc shined for KKR in this match, taking two wickets and finally registering a great spell to his name after two expensive outings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Following the match, Starc said during the post-match presentation, "Not changing too much (his bowling during the match after two expensive outings previously). In T20s, you get some dropped chances and some edges and they do not go your way. But we are 3-0 and that is what it is all about. Nothing really as I said before. Games come thick and fast. It is T20 cricket, it can get brutal. You take a bit of luck here and there."

"We are 3-0, been clinical with the bat, so personal things aside, the team is going fantastic. Nice to have Marsh and Warner in the pocket. That is all him. He was fantastic, using the short ball really well (Vaibhav Arora and the short ball). He was fantastic, using the short ball really well. We talk more in training and in bowling meetings.

KKR elected to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt (18 in 12 balls, with four boundaries) and Sunil Narine gave the team a fine start with an explosive 60-run partnership. Next, a 104-run partnership between Narine (85 in 39 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and an 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took KKR to 164 in 12.3 overs.

Cameos from Andre Russell (41 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (26 in eight balls, with one four and three sixes) took the two-time champions to 272/7 in 20 overs.

Anrich Nortje (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, but leaked a lot of runs. Ishant Sharma (2/43) was also solid with the ball. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, DC sunk to 33/4. A 93-run partnership between skipper Rishabh (55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (54 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) helped DC put up a brief fight and provide some entertainment to their fans, but they were skittled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (3/27) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/33) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

Mitchell Starc also picked up 2/25 in three overs. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took a wicket each.

Narine won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty. KKR is at the top, having won all their three games and getting six points. DC is in the ninth spot with one win and three losses, giving them two points.