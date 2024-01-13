YKS Winter Edition starts in Puducherry

NEW DELHI: Budding Kabaddi talents are ready to showcase their high-flying moves in the seventh edition of the revolutionary Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 with the Winter Edition scheduled to take place from January 12 to February 7 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Puducherry.

Chola Veerans will take on Palani Tuskers on Friday in the first match of the winter edition of the tournament that was launched in 2022 and has been providing a highly competitive environment for India’s budding Kabaddi players to make them stars in their sport.

“The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi with over 65 players currently showcasing their skills in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. We are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport through the Yuva Kabaddi Series and our aim is to take the sport to every corner of the country,” commented CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series, Vikas Gautam.

The next-gen players (Below 80 kgs) get a chance to showcase their talent in the tournament and it grooms them for the biggest stage in Kabaddi as well. Till date, over 1400 youth players have engaged in 751 matches involving 85 coaches, and overseen by 183 officials in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. In addition to establishing a feasible career route in sports, the series aims to develop a broader set of skills in players by providing assistance in financial literacy, media training, and nutrition throughout their participation in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. The opening ceremony will also be preceded by the grand finale of the 50th Jubilee Pondicherry State Kabaddi Championship 2024. The upcoming edition will witness a total of 120 high-intensity matches with 240 players from 12 different states participating in the tournament.