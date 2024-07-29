Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first to touch 1,000 run mark in international cricket this year

PALLEKELE: India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his meteoric rise in international cricket, becoming the first-ever player to touch the 1,000-run mark in international cricket in this calendar year. Jaiswal accomplished this milestone during his side's second T20I match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

During a run-chase of a target of 78 runs in a rain-affected game, Jaiswal smacked a quickfire 30 in just 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00. In just 13 matches this year, Jaiswal has scored 1,023 runs at an average of 63.93 and a strike rate of 94.54, with two centuries and five fifties. His best score is 214*. Notably, these have all come from his appearances in Tests and T20Is as he is yet to make his ODI debut.

At numbers two and three, his distant rivals are Kusal Mendis (888 runs in 26 matches, with six fifties) and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan (844 runs in 25 matches, with a century and eight fifties).

In six Tests this year, Jaiswal has scored 740 runs at an average of 74.00 after 11 innings. This includes two double tons and three fifties. His best score is 214*. In seven T20Is, he has scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16, with two half-centuries and a strike rate of 175.77. His best score is 77*. Coming to the match, Sri Lanka was put to batting first by India.

Fine knocks from Kusal Perera (53 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Pathum Nissanka (32 in 24 balls, with five fours) and their 64-run partnership helped SL get off to a fine start. After another 50-run stand between Perera and Kamindu Mendis (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries), Team India started to dominate and restricted SL to 161/9 in their 20 overs from a fine position of 130/2. Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh got two wickets. In the run-chase of 78 in eight overs under new playing conditions decided after rain, Jaiswal (30), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 12 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Hardik Pandya (22* in nine balls, with three fours and a six) guided India to a three-wicket win with nine balls left. India is 2-0 up in the series and Bishnoi got the 'Player of the Match' award.