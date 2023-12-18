Xinjiang claims 7th consecutive win in CBA showdown against Beijing

BEIJING: In a high-stakes showdown on Sunday in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), the Xinjiang Flying Tigers secured a commanding 103-88 victory over the Beijing Ducks, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Back in his hometown, Xinjiang forward Qi Lin demonstrated scorching form, scoring seven points in the opening quarter. His emphatic slam dunk helped Xinjiang surpass their rivals and take the lead entering the second quarter. Beijing's Fang Shuo hit a three-pointer before the halftime break, narrowing the gap to just two points, reports Xinhua.

The third quarter proved pivotal as Xinjiang completely seized control of the game. Beijing struggled with below-bar shooting, missing all seven attempts from beyond the arc in the quarter. Xinjiang captain Abdusalamu Abdurexit scored 12 in the quarter and helped his team expand the cushion to 16 points.

In the final quarter, Tian Yuxiang scored points consecutively, bringing Beijing within eight points. However, Yu Dehao made crucial points at a key juncture, helping Xinjiang secure a stable victory.

"We played well, our defense was solid in the second half. There were some moments in the fourth quarter that were not ideal, but fortunately, the players adjusted in time," said Xinjiang coach Qiu Biao.

Abdusalamu led Xinjiang with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Dominique Jones contributed 26 points and 13 assists.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Sichuan Blue Whales 115-104, the Ningbo Rockets overcame the Fujian Sturgeons 99-93, and the Guangzhou Loong Lions won over the Nanjing Monkey Kings 115-112.