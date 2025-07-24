WUG fiasco: AIU suspends jt secy, ensures medal for all shuttlers

NEW DELHI: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended its joint secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon and instituted a three-member inquiry panel to investigate the “mismanagement” that led to selected athletes missing participation in the ongoing World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

The bronze-winning Indian badminton squad was mired in controversy when it came to light that six of the 12 chosen players were barred from participating after Indian officials failed to submit all names correctly during the managers’ meeting on July 16.

However, the AIU said following negotiations with FISU (the international body for university sports), all the 12 members of the squad have been awarded medals and certificates as is the norm.

Rohan Kumar, Darshan Pujari, Aditi Bhatt, Abhinash Mohanty, Viraj Kuvale, and Alisha Khan were part of the 12-member squad but did not get to play.

Woman quarter-miler Devyani Bazala also alleged that she could not compete as her name went “missing because of late alteration by the officials in submitting the confirmation list”.

“The inquiry panel will investigate the entire matter and to ensure that it works impartially, we have decided to suspend our joint secretary Baljit Singh Skehon. The panel will submit its report within 15 days,” AIU Secretary General Dr Pankaj Mittal told PTI. “In addition, the AIU has also ensured that athletes who were denied participation due to the manager’s mistake have been given certificates and medals by FISU. This was after we held discussions with FISU,” Mittal added.

Sekhon was at the helm of the Indian delegation that is currently in Germany and was responsible for the drafting of the names of officials and athletes which were finalised for the Games that will conclude on July 27.