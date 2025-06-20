WTT establishes India entity to drive local talent and global integration

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move for the development of table tennis in India, World Table Tennis (WTT) has launched WTT Event Management India Private Limited (“WTT India”), a new local entity aimed at delivering top-tier international events, strengthening pathways for Indian athletes, and deepening fan and commercial engagement across the country.

The new entity marks a significant step in WTT’s mission to expand the sport globally while building strong local ecosystems. WTT India will serve as the anchor for high-performance elite and junior level events and player development, bringing the world of professional table tennis closer to Indian athletes and audiences than ever before.

The move comes as Indian sport sees strong institutional backing and grassroots momentum, with table tennis gaining traction and a new generation of Indian players rising on the international stage.