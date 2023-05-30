WTC final: Kohli joins training camp; Rohit to hit nets from today

ARUNDEL (SUSSEX): With about a week to go for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Virat Kohli joined India’s training camp on Monday at the picturesque Arundel Castle Cricket Club along with left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who appears to have recovered from left shoulder injury.

India will play Australia in the title decider at The Oval in London from June 7. The BCCI on Monday shared pictures of its players, including Kohli, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

“Team India members begin their preparations for the WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club,” the BCCI wrote on its social media handles.

While Kohli, Umesh and Siraj were seen jogging in their new training kit, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was rolling his arm over at the nets. Unadkat was engaged in a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played for Sussex in the English county circuit to prepare for the final, also arrived at the training venue. Umesh and Shardul

Thakur were among the first batch of India players to arrive for the summit clash.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal too have reached while the last batch, including Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane, will leave on Tuesday following the postponed Indian Premier League 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

Jaiswal was included in the squad as a stand-by player after Ruturaj Gaikwad informed the BCCI about him getting married on June 3-4.