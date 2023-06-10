Begin typing your search...

WTC Final Day 4: Labuschagne out, Aus leading India by 302 runs

Australia, who made 469 in their first innings, were 23 for one in 11 overs at tea.

10 Jun 2023
Umesh Yadav takes a wicket. (BCCI)

CHENNAI: Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India vs Australia began on Saturday.

Earlier, India were all out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a big lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship final at Oval on Friday. Australia, who made 469 in their first innings, were 23 for one in 11 overs at tea.

Online Desk

