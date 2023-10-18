WTA roundup: Top seeds fall in China, Romania

CHINA: Unseeded players had their day at the Jiangxi Open on Tuesday, with four of the top six seeds falling in the first round in Nanchang, China.

Nao Hibino of Japan eliminated No. 1 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 7-6 (2), 6-3, while Valeria Savinykh of Russia topped No. 2 seed Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3). German Laura Siegemund defeated home-country favorite Xinyu Wang, the No. 4 seed, 6-1, 7-5, and Xiaodi You of China cruised past No. 6 seed Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-1, 6-1.

Also advancing were No. 3 seed Marie Bouzkova and her fellow Czech, Katerina Siniakova. French seventh seed Varvara Gracheva, Leylah Fernandez of Canada, Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus also moved to the second round.

Transylvania Open

Eva Lys of Germany surprised top-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-3, 6-3 in just 72 minutes in the first round in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Lys won 31 of 51 first-service points (60.8 percent) and converted six of her seven chances to break Cirstea's serve.

The second and third seeds also bowed out. Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse beat No. 2 American Alycia Parks 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, and Ukraine's Daria Snigur upset No. 3 Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

No. 5 seed Ana Bogdan of Romania, Colombia's Emiliana Arango, Hungary's Anna Bondar and Germans Tamara Korpatsch and Anna-Lena Friedsam also advanced.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Top seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy cruised past France's Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in opening-round action in Monastir, Tunisia.

Paolini both saved five of seven break points and converted five of seven opportunities to break Cornet's serve as she eased to the second round to face Croatian Petra Marcinko, who was a 7-6 (7), 6-2 winner over Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera.

No. 2 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium also won, beating Alexandra Eala of the Philippines 7-5, 6-0, while third-seeded Italian Martina Trevisan fell to Poland's Katarzyna Kawa 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Other winners included No. 4 seed Lesia Tsurenko and Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine, No. 6 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy, Russia's Erika Andreeva, Japan's Mai Hontama, Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain and American Claire Liu.