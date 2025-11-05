WTA finals: Gauff beats Paolini to revive title defence chances

RIYADH: Defending champion Coco Gauff revived her chances of advancing at the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff also improved her serving, hitting only three double-faults — far fewer than the 17 that she produced in her opening match, a three-set loss to Jessica Pegula.

“Definitely a turnaround from my first match,” Gauff said. “It's the beauty of this tournament and to have another chance to prove yourself.”

Gauff next faces top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to determine if she advances in the season-ending event for the top eight players, while Paolini was eliminated from contention with two losses.

Sabalenka leads the group after beating Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Paolini is also playing doubles at the event with partner Sara Errani.

“I don't think Jasmine was 100% today,” Gauff said. “Playing singles and doubles is not easy.”