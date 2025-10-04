WTA Chennai Open draw announced

CHENNAI: Three years have rolled by since the last WTA 250 event was held in Chennai. A gentle breeze of excitement and anticipation fills the air as the second edition of the Chennai Open International Women’s Tennis Championship begins on October 27.

This year’s tournament will close the 2025 WTA circuit, with only the year-ending Masters in Turin to follow. Significantly, Chennai will host one of just three WTA events worldwide at this stage of the season.

Last edition’s winner, 20-year-old Linda Fruhritova of Czech Republic and runner-up Magda Linette of Poland are back, joined by Tatjana Maria of Germany, a mother of two children.

Indian representation in the main draw will be confirmed later. Players likely to be in the fray are Sahaja Yamllipalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and the Coimbatore teen sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi amongst others.