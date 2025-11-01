WTA 250 Chennai Open: Tjen marches into back-to-back finals

CHENNAI: Indonesia’s Janice Tjen continued her remarkable run of form, defeating Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee to reach her third consecutive final. The 24-year-old will play for the top prize at the WTA 250 Chennai Open on Sunday.

Tjen, who won her maiden singles title on the WTA 125 Tour last month at the Jinan Open, overcame Tararudee 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in a closely contested semi-final on Saturday. The Indonesian had earlier reached the final of the WTA 250 event in Sao Paulo in September, where she finished runner-up to Tiantsoa Rajaonah.

It has been a productive stretch for Tjen, who also claimed her first WTA 250 doubles title earlier in October at the Guangzhou Open, partnering Poland’s Katarzyna Piter.

Though the scoreline suggests a straight-sets win, Tjen admitted it could have gone either way. “Both of us played pretty well. It was a tough match and could have gone to three sets, she could have won. I think it was just a matter of luck here and there,” she said after the match.

Reflecting on her consistent form, she added, “I just try to keep my head down, take care of business every day, and see what happens and here we are in the final.”

Earlier in the day, Storm Hunter and Monica Niculescu booked their place in the doubles final, beating Mai Hontama and Aiko Omae in straight sets.