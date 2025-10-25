WTA 125 Chennai: Maaya eyes success on familiar Chennai court

CHENNAI: Brimming with confidence after a season of steady progress and international exposure, India’s rising tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi will open her campaign at the Chennai Open WTA 125 on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, said she was looking forward to competing in front of home fans. “These courts are something I am used to. I’ve played tonnes of tournaments here, and I’m very excited because the crowd is great,” Maaya told the media ahead of her round-of-32 match.

Earlier this season, the Coimbatore-born player became the youngest Indian to reach the semi-finals of a WTA 125 event at the Mumbai Open, besides featuring in all four junior Grand Slams. “In the last 12 months, I do see good progress. Last year wasn’t great for me, but I’ve been improving gradually,” she said.

Now ranked among the world’s top-60 juniors, Maaya has made the most of her time in Spain. “At Nadal Academy, you have so many experienced people and coaches around. When you’re surrounded by them, you learn a lot. Every session teaches you something,” she said.

Maaya said her physical development has been carefully managed to avoid injuries. “I had a gradual growth and my fitness was very well taken care of. Once I grow fully, it should be easier for me,” she said.

As the Chennai Open probably marks her final event of the season, Maaya also plans to compete in Mexico and the US next. “I’m fit and excited. This is again a great chance to finish the year well,” she said.