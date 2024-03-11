WPL 2024: Players to watch out for MI vs RCB clash

MUMBAI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.
Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh scored a fifty in her last game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. She scored 51 runs off just 29 balls which was laced with four boundaries and three sixes.
Harmanpreet Kaur
A batting masterclass from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur powered Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win against Gujarat Giants on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Ellyse Perry
Ellyse Perry (49 runs from 32 balls) took things in control with her blitz knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Perry smashed 7 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.
Yastika Bhatia
Yastika Bhatia of Mumbai Indians played some beautiful shots in the powerplay during the match against Gujarat Giants on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but got dismissed after scoring 49 runs off 36 balls with the help of eight fours and a six.
Shreyanka Patil
Shreyanka Patil was the star bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore as she dismantled Delhi Capital's batting lineup with a figure of 4-26 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.