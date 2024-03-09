WPL 2024: After one-run loss, Delhi Capitals look to bounce back against RCB

NEW DELHI: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals are ready for their penultimate league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and are upbeat despite suffering a heart-breaking narrow 1-run defeat to UP Warriorz in their previous match in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

The defeat ended the JSW and GMR co-owned franchise's four-game winning streak. UP Warriorz sealed a dramatic one-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The home side will look to bounce back from the result when they take on the RCB in their penultimate league stage match of the WPL 2024 on Sunday.

Reflecting on the team's narrow loss against UP Warriorz in their previous game, Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty said, "I think everyone's disappointed that we let that one slip away, but it's really important to emphasise that we played loads of good cricket. The bowling was really good as a whole unit, our fielding was fantastic, and for the batting, most of it was good. We had some really good conversations straight after the match last night and again over breakfast this morning."

"We've just got to bounce back from last match's performance. Play to our strengths again, find that form that we had and take the game on," he added.

Meanwhile, RCB have won three and lost three in their six matches so far. They are currently in the third place of the points table.

Speaking about the game against RCB, the Englishman said, "RCB are a fantastic side. They've got some great players in their team. We obviously had a good result against them earlier on in the tournament in Bangalore. They are coming to our home pitch, we will just play to our strengths, and hopefully take the game forward in our favour."

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.