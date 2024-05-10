World Pickleball League launched

MUMBAI: India’s growing reputation as a potential racquet sports hub is all set to get a boost with the launch of the World Pickleball League (WPBL), the first-ever professional pickleball league, envisaged by Natekar Sports and Gaming (NSG) of former Davis Cup star and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Natekar and Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI).

NSG will have SETVI as their strategic investor and partner in the league which will be conducted under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Federation and International Pickleball Federation. Pickleball is fast becoming a cultural and social sporting phenomenon for the burgeoning 30 million households in India who want access to sports for consumption or to play. The World Pickleball League will help transcend age and gender barriers to tap into the growing interest in the sport and engage middle and upper-middle-class segments across the country.

The inaugural edition of the league will witness six franchises compete for the title. Each team will have five to eight players including international stars. The league will also mandate the teams to have Indian players and junior players who will form a part of the team to rub shoulders and learn from the best players in the world.