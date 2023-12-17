World No. 1 Sun lifts singles, doubles trophies at 2023 Women's WTT Nagoya

NAGOYA: World No. 1 Sun Yingsha of China won the women's singles title and teamed up with Wang Manyu to claim the women's doubles crown as well at the 2023 Women's World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals here on Sunday.

In the women's doubles, Sun and Wang Manyu defeated their compatriots and world No.2 Chen Meng and Wang Yidi 3-1 to advance to the final, reports Xinhua.

Japan's Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki registered 3-0 victory against Cheng I-Ching/Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei in the other semifinal.

During the final, Sun and Wang did not meet much challenge before clinching the victory 12-10, 8-11, 11-4 and 12-10 over the Japanese duo.

"The Japanese pair was tough to beat, we met before, they're young and talented. I'm very happy to be crowned here," said Sun.

"Winning this title meant a lot to us, it will boost our confidence and improve our cooperation," added Wang.

In the women's singles final, Sun outplayed Wang Yidi 12-10, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7 for the title.

Having lifted the trophy at the WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang 2022 and WTT Cup Finals Singapore 2021, Sun accomplished a hat-trick in the season-ending championships.

"The title is perfect for me to wrap up this season, and I will start all over again next year," said Sun.