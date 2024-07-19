World Junior squash: India makes winning start in team event

CHENNAI: India made a winning start in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Thursday, with the boys easing past Kuwait 3-0 in Group F and the girls putting it past Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D.

On Friday, the boys play Brazil while the girls have two matches scheduled – against Brazil and Australia.

India results:

Boys (Group F): India bt Kuwait 3-0 (Arihant KS bt Abdullah Ali 11-9,11-8,11-6; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Khaled Walead Al Fouzain 11-6, 5-11,11-8, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb 11-4, 10-12,11-5,11-0).

Girls (Group D): India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Shu-Yu Lee 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Shameena Riaz bt Shaw Jen-Ju Pearl 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Anahat Singh bt Cheng Yu-Chen 11-1,11-1,11-4)