World Cup Tune-up: India Women to host Australia Women for three ODIs in September

NEW DELHI: India Women will play their counterparts from Australia in a three-match ODI series at home in September as part of the preparations for the ICC World Cup which the country is hosting later this year, the BCCI said on Thursday.

The board also said the men's 'A' teams from Australia and South Africa will be touring the country from September-November during which they will play multi-day and limited overs cricket matches.

"The Australian Women's team will tour India for a three-match One Day International series, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025," the BCCI said in a statement.

The three matches of the women's series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The games are scheduled on September 14, 17 and 20.

The 50-over Women's World Cup is scheduled to be held across multiple venues in India from September 29 to October 26.

Around the same time, the Australian men's A team will also be touring India for a series featuring two four-day matches and three One-day games.

The tour will begin with a four-day match in Lucknow from September 16-19 with the second game also being scheduled at the same venue from September 23-26.

The three one-day matches will be held from in Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5.

The contests against the Aussies will be followed by matches against the visiting South Africans in October-November.

"The South African Men's A team will also tour India for an extensive series featuring both multi-day and limited-overs formats in Bengaluru. The two multi-day matches will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while the three one-day games will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," the BCCI said in the statement.

The two four-day matches against the Proteas will be played at CoE, Bengaluru, from October 30-November 2 and November 6-9 respectively.

The one-dayers will be organised on November 13, 16 and 19. The A tour is normally organised before a series involving the senior team.

Fixtures:

Australia Women's tour of India:

September 14 - 1st ODI, Chennai

September 17 - 2nd ODI, Chennai

September 20 - 3rd ODI, Chennai

Australia Men's A tour of India:

September 16-19 - 1st four-day match, Lucknow

September 23-26 - 2nd four-day match, Lucknow

September 30 - 1st One-dayer, Kanpur

October 3 - 2nd One-dayer, Kanpur

October 5 - 3rd One-dayer, Kanpur

South Africa Men's A tour of India:

October 30-November 2 - 1st four-day match, CoE, Bengaluru

November 6-9 - 2nd four-day match, CoE, Bengaluru

November 13 - 1st One-dayer, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 16 - 2nd One-dayer, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

November 19 - 3rd One-dayer, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.