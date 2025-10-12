World Cup qualifiers: Neves' extra-time goal keeps Portugal winning run intact

LISBON: Portugal maintained their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a dramatic 1-0 win over Ireland, thanks to a stoppage-time header from Ruben Neves at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Saturday.

Neves’ first international goal in 60 appearances came in the 91st minute, sealing three vital points and extending Portugal’s lead at the top of Group F. The hosts now have nine points at the halfway mark, five clear of second-placed Hungary, whom they face on Tuesday in Lisbon — a match that could confirm their qualification.

The late winner was deeply emotional for Neves, who dedicated it to his close friend and former teammate Diogo Jota. The Liverpool forward died in a car accident in July, and Neves honoured him by wearing Jota’s No 21 shirt in Portugal’s first home game since his passing.

Portugal dominated possession but found it difficult to break down a disciplined Irish defence led by captain Nathan Collins and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who produced a string of outstanding saves. Cristiano Ronaldo, playing his 50th World Cup qualifier, endured a frustrating evening and missed a penalty in the 75th minute.

The spot-kick came after referee Ivan Kruzliak penalised Dara O’Shea for handball when he blocked Francisco Trincao’s shot. The decision stood after a brief check, but Ronaldo’s effort down the middle was superbly saved by Kelleher, who deflected it away with his trailing foot.

Earlier, Ronaldo had come close in the 17th minute when his left-footed strike hit the post before Bernardo Silva misfired the rebound. The Portugal captain later squandered another chance, shooting wide from close range after being set up by Nuno Mendes.

Just when it seemed Ireland would hold firm for a valuable point, Neves rose highest to meet Trincao’s cross, guiding his header past Kelleher to send the home crowd into celebration.

“It’s a painful and heartbreaking result,” said Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson. “Our plan worked with excellent teamwork, but football can be cruel. We put a lot of energy into this match.”