World cup qualifiers: Argentina falls 1-0 to Ecuador, still tops final standings

ECUADOR: Argentina’s final round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers came to a disappointing close as it suffered a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador on Wednesday.

While Ecuador and reigning champions Argentina had already qualified for the World Cup, there was no shortage of intensity in their match in Guayaquil.

Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 31st minute and the host capitalised on its numerical advantage when Enner Valencia scored a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Ecuador was also reduced to 10 men when Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute, but it held firm to claim victory and go second in the table.

Despite the loss, Argentina retained top spot in the standings with 39 points, nine ahead of Ecuador.

Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 victory over Venezuela in Maturin, with Luis Suarez stealing the show by scoring four goals to extinguish Venezuelan hopes of clinching the playoff place.

Uruguay finished qualifying in fourth place following a 0-0 draw with Chile the in Santiago, while Matias Galarza’s strike gave Paraguay a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima, leaving them in sixth place.

Cancelo helps Portugal edge Hungary 3-2

Joao Cancelo slotted home from the edge of the box to snatch Portugal a thrilling 3-2 win at Hungary, sending it top of its World Cup qualifying group.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side secured its second win from its two opening games against the spirited host, for whom Barnabas Varga netted twice in Budapest.

Portugal leads Group F on six points from Armenia on three after its win over the Republic of Ireland earlier on.

UEFA Nations League champion Portugal was high on confidence after thumping Armenia 5-0 on Saturday and dominated possession.

However it was Hungary which took the lead as Ferencvaros striker Varga found a gap in Portugal’s defence and nodded home Zsolt Nagy’s cross.

The visitors levelled six minutes later with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva lashing into the roof of the net after the ball broke his way in the box.

Portugal took the lead after 58 minutes through veteran striker Ronaldo, aiming to become the first player to feature at six different World Cup finals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner won the spot-kick when his shot was handled by Loic Nego, and he squeezed it into the bottom left corner beyond Toth’s outstretched fingertips.

Ronaldo became the player who has scored the joint-most goals in World Cup qualifying history, level with retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz as he bagged his 39th.

Hungary, which last qualified for the World Cup in 1986 and has never beaten Portugal in 15 attempts, equalised with another Varga header from Nego’s cross after 84 minutes.

Just two minutes later Portugal stole the ball back high up the pitch and Cancelo stroked home to claim the three points.