World Cup 2023: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl first against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday in the third ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match.

Both teams are playing their opening games of the World Cup and would like to start with a win.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said at the toss, "Will field first, generally it is a ground where the teams chase well. Some help for the seamers first up and we would like to capitalize on that. I am happy that I am representing my country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have to focus on our skills and not think too much. We have the team to do well."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said, "We are excited and we will enjoy ourselves. This time we are more confident, we have prepared well and I am confident we will do well in this World Cup. We need to score more runs and put them under pressure, that's our goal."

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.