World Cup 2023: Australia wins toss, opts to bat first against India

CHENNAI: Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match held at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa