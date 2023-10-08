Begin typing your search...

World Cup 2023: Australia wins toss, opts to bat first against India

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2023 8:16 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-08 08:24:13.0  )
Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins (Photo credit: Manivasagan N)

CHENNAI: Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match held at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

