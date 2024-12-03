Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|3 Dec 2024 8:16 PM IST
    World Chess Championship: Gukesh, Liren play out another draw
    Indian challenger D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren of China to a draw (PTI) 

    SINGAPORE: Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the seventh game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Tuesday.

    It was the fourth draw in a row and left both players on an identical tally of 3.5 points each, still shy of 4 more points in order to win the championship.

    The two players signed peace after 72 moves. It was the fifth draw of the match.

    The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

    The second, fourth, fifth and sixth games had ended in draws.

