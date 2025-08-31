World Championships: Satwik-Chirag duo signs off with bronze after semis defeat

PARIS: Top Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty settled for the bronze medal after going down fighting to China's 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the men's doubles semi-final of the World Championships here.

A day after assuring India of a medal, the former world No 1 duo's bid to become the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the final of a world championships fell short as they lost 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 67-minute semi-final battle on Saturday evening.

This is the pair's second medal at the Worlds, having won a bronze in 2022.

On Friday, Asian Games champions Satwik and Chirag had stunned their nemesis, Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the quarter-final to extend India's medal streak in the tournament, which began in 2011.

The Indians, however, could not break through the resolute defence of the Chinese pair, which retrieved relentlessly and countered with precision.

Satwik and Chirag had first clinched a world championships bronze in Tokyo in 2022, a year after narrowly missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Their second medal in the prestigious tournament also comes a year after an Olympic heartbreak at the Paris Games.

It also brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

Satwik and Chirag had the Chinese on the ropes in the opening game, racing to a 9-3 lead with relentless attack and sharp interceptions. But Chen and Liu, defending flat and retrieving everything thrown at them, clawed back.

Chirag went wide on game point and although the Indians saved two, a blistering smash from the Chinese sealed it 21-19.

Switching sides brought a fresh burst as the Indians surged ahead 5-1 with clever judgements aided by drift. Satwik's smashes and Chirag's quick net play forced high lifts that they dispatched ruthlessly.

But then nerves crept in. Chirag erred repeatedly at the net, and Satwik was faulted on serve, allowing the Chinese to level at 16 all. Satwik's venomous smash and a fortunate net chord helped them eke out a 21-18 win to force a decider.

The third game, however, was one-way traffic. Liu's flick serve unsettled Chirag time and again as the Chinese stormed to a 9-0 lead. At the change of ends, India trailed 3-11 and never recovered.

It has been a consistent season for the world No 3 pair that reached the semi-final at the Malaysia and India Open in January.

But their season was also interrupted by setbacks, with Satwik grappling with health issues and Chirag sidelined by a back injury that kept them out for several weeks.