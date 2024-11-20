World Champions Argentina led by Messi to visit India in 2025

CHENNAI: The year was 2011. Lionel Messi had just won his third consecutive Ballon d’Or and visited the storied Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata for an exhibition match against Venezuela. A sold-out crowd, along with millions watching around the globe, witnessed him don the Argentina captain’s armband for the first time.

Now, fourteen years later, the most decorated player in the history of sports is set to return to India, this time as the reigning World and Continental champion.

After losing four finals with the national team, Messi called it a day but later returned to lead Argentina to an international trophy after a 28-year drought. He guided the nation to its 15th Copa America title in 2021 and went on to win the biggest prize in sports—the FIFA World Cup in Qatar the following year.

Kerala’s Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, announced on Wednesday that the Argentina team will visit Kerala for an international match. Addressing the media, the Minister stated that the match would be organised under the supervision of the State government.

“All the financial assistance for organizing this high-profile football match will be provided by the traders of the state,” said the Minister. He further confirmed that the team’s visit has been finalized, and there will be no changes. The dates will be announced by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) according to its calendar.

Argentina is currently ranked as the number one team in the world and leads the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. On Wednesday, they capped off the year with a 1-0 victory over Peru in the qualifiers. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal in front of a packed crowd at La Bombonera Stadium in Argentina.