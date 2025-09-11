World Boxing Championships: Nupur beats Oltinoy, assures India of medal

LIVERPOOL: Heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran assured India of its first medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships when she defeated Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to enter the semi-final round on Wednesday.

Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers.

With the win, Nupur is assured of at least a bronze medal.

On Tuesday night, Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) had moved to the men's quarter-final with comprehensive wins.

Jugnoo Ahlawat's (85kg) campaign, however, came to an end with a first round loss to Robert McNulty of Scotland.

Later Wednesday night, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaisimine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Jamwal will feature in their quarter-final bouts