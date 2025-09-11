Begin typing your search...

    World Boxing Championships: Nupur beats Oltinoy, assures India of medal

    Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|11 Sept 2025 10:50 AM IST
    World Boxing Championships: Nupur beats Oltinoy, assures India of medal
    X

    Nupur Sheoran in action during the match

    LIVERPOOL: Heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran assured India of its first medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships when she defeated Oltinoy Sotimboeva of Uzbekistan to enter the semi-final round on Wednesday.

    Competing in her first bout of the championships, Nupur prevailed 4-1 over her opponent to make the last four stage of the +80kg event, which features only 10 boxers.

    With the win, Nupur is assured of at least a bronze medal.

    On Tuesday night, Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) had moved to the men's quarter-final with comprehensive wins.

    Jugnoo Ahlawat's (85kg) campaign, however, came to an end with a first round loss to Robert McNulty of Scotland.

    Later Wednesday night, two-time champion Nikhat Zareen and Commonwealth Games bronze winner Jaisimine Lamboria, Pooja Rani and Jamwal will feature in their quarter-final bouts

    Nupur SheoranWorld Boxing Championships
    Agencies

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X