    World Athletics Championship: Sarvesh becomes first Indian high jumper to qualify for finals

    The 30-year-old from Nashik, son of an onion farmer, had also represented India at the Paris Olympics last year

    AuthorAgenciesAgencies|14 Sept 2025 7:49 PM IST
    TOKYO: Sarvesh Kushare etched his name in history on Sunday, 14 September, by becoming the first Indian to reach the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Competing at the National Stadium, he booked his spot among the 13 finalists on a day when Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi surprisingly bowed out.

    The 30-year-old from Nashik, son of an onion farmer, had also represented India at the Paris Olympics last year. In Tokyo, he cleared 2.25m on his second attempt, which proved enough to secure qualification.

    Sarvesh opened his campaign by crossing 2.16m at the second try, repeated the feat at 2.21m, and then scaled 2.25m to confirm his place in the final.

