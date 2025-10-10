Women’s World Cup: New Zealand eases past Bangladesh to open account

GUWAHATI: The White Ferns secured their first win in three matches, bowling out Bangladesh for 127 to seal a commanding 100-run victory.

The White Ferns had made early inroads in the powerplay, claiming three wickets to seize control of the contest. Openers Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akter and Shobhana Mostary fell for single-digit scores as the White Ferns applied pressure right from the start.

Sharmin was the first to depart bowled by a peach from Mair that snuck through the gap between bat and pad to rattle the stumps. Haider fell soon after, caught by Sophie Devine at mid off off before Kerr struck again with the final ball of the powerplay to remove Mostary. Bangladesh couldn’t stop the collapse as wickets kept tumbling, leaving them reeling at 33/6.

In the first innings, Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine struck fighting fifties to guide New Zealand to 227/9 after a shaky start against Bangladesh.

Having opted to bat first, New Zealand endured a nightmare start, slipping to 32/3. However, Halliday and Devine steadied the innings with a 100-run stand that shifted momentum back in their favour. Khatun eventually broke the crucial partnership, dismissing Halliday to halt New Zealand’s recovery.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a dream start, striking with three quick wickets to leave the White Ferns reeling at 32/3. Rabeya Khan led the charge, removing Georgia Plimmer before Suzie Bates was run out in the same over.

Brief scores: New Zealand 227/9 in 50 overs (B Halliday 69, S Devine 63, R Khan 3/30) bt Bangladesh 127 in 39.5 overs (J Kerr 3/21, L Tahuhu 3/22)