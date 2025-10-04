Women’s World Cup: India expected to test squad depth against Pakistan

COLOMBO: A battle high on emotional quotient and less on cricketing acumen will feature India as overwhelming favourite against a dishevelled Pakistan trying to find balance and rhythm in a Women’s World Cup game amid continuing geopolitical tensions between the two bitter neighbours.

After three Sundays of India-Pakistan men’s Asia Cup matches, it’s time for the women to take centrestage, though the record suggests little suspense about the outcome.

India and Pakistan have played 27 times in women’s internationals across formats. India holds a commanding 24-3 advantage, with Pakistan’s three wins coming only in T20 cricket.

In ODIs, India has a 100 per cent record, winning all 11 matches between the two sides.

Both teams began their World Cup campaigns in contrasting fashion. Host India defeated Sri Lanka by 59 runs.

In contrast, Pakistan, collapsed against Bangladesh, losing by seven wickets in a match where it struggled against both pace and spin.

India currently occupies the fourth spot after all teams have played a game each. The Women in Blue will eye the opportunity to boost their net run rate, which becomes crucial at the fag end of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will head into the fixture high on confidence. The squad depth was on full display in the opener when despite staring down the barrel at 124 for 6, the lower middle order rose to the occasion putting up a 250 plus target in 47 overs.

India’s batting remains its biggest strength despite the blip against Sri Lanka but better application from batters is required against teams with better bowling units.

The Colombo surface offered plenty of seam movement early on in the Bangladesh-Pakistan fixture and India might be tempted to play frontline pacer Renuka Singh, who returned from injury in the series against Australia last month. On the other hand, Pakistan’s main concern is its batting, which faltered badly in the opener. The side lost wickets in clusters, including a hit-wicket dismissal, and failed to build partnerships.

Bowlers Fatima Sana and Diana Baig delivered disciplined spells but were given too little to defend.

Pakistan may benefit from playing all its matches at the same venue, but against a strong Indian outfit it will need a dramatic turnaround to challenge for a favourable result.

Away from cricket, the contest carries added tension. Gone are the days when Indian players shared lighter moments with former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter during the 2022 World Cup.

On Sunday, in line with the stance taken by the men’s team at the Asia Cup, the Indian players are also expected to skip the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts, reflecting the strained ties between the two countries.