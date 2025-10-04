Women’s World Cup: England starts campaign with 10-wicket drubbing of SA

GUWAHATI: Relentless spinners, led by Linsey Smith, helped a dominant England outclass South Africa by 10 wickets and make a strong beginning to their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign here on Friday.

Once the Smith-led England bowlers bundled out South Africa for a paltry 69, the match result was hardly ever in doubt. Smith grabbed 3/7 in the rout.

England coasted home in just 14.1 overs with openers Amy Jones (40) and Tammy Beaumont (21) doing the job without any trouble.

As was the case in SA’s innings, there was a bit of swing and bite for the bowlers, but England batters were in no mood to enact a horror script of their own.

Veteran pacer Marizanne Kapp bowled a couple of gems to Beaumont but the total could not have been defended with such lonely pieces of magic.

But it was the England spinners — Smith, Sophie Ecclestone (2/19) and Charlie Dean (2/14) -- who were the real heroes while setting up an incredibly easy chase for their batters.

Left-arm spinner Smith led the show with an impressive three-wicket haul as South Africa was bundled out for its second lowest total in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

On a pitch that offered a hint of grip to the bowlers, England, which chose to field, handed the ball to Smith (4-2-7-3) in the second over itself and the move fetched an immediate dividend.

Smith gave marching orders to SA skipper Laura Wolvaardt in the second ball of the second over through an easy return catch.

Smith returned in the fourth over to jettison Tazmin Brits with a delivery that came in with the angle, and in the sixth over she ousted the experienced Kapp.

Kapp’s tentative forward prod did not meet the ball as Smith’s delivery crashed onto the stumps.

Brief scores: South Africa 69 in 20.4 overs (L Smith 3/7) lost to England 73/0 in 14.1 overs (A Jones 40*)