Women’s World Cup: Alana King spins dominant Australia to win over South Africa

INDORE: Leg-spinner Alana King’s spellbinding wizardry formed the cornerstone of Australia’s seven-wicket triumph over South Africa as the defending champion concluded the Women’s World Cup league stage firmly on top of the table here on Saturday.

With the win, Australia secured the top spot in the league stage and will face host India in the semifinals at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

India, even if it wins against Bangladesh in its final league game on Sunday, can finish no higher than fourth.

King’s (7/18 in 7 overs) artistry was on full display at the Holkar stadium as the wily leg spinner ran through South Africa’s batting line-up with her maiden seven-wicket haul to bowl them out for a paltry 97 in just 24 overs.

The Australian batters then overhauled the target with 199 balls to spare.

King produced a masterclass in control and guile, showcasing why she remains one of the most skilful wrist-spinners in the modern game, returning with her career-best figures in women's ODIs.

Her effort not only marked the best-ever by an Australian bowler in WODIs but also the best individual bowling performance in a Women’s World Cup match.

Chasing the modest target, Australia stumbled initially with opener Phoebe Litchfield (5) and veteran Ellyse Perry (0) falling early, as South African bowlers briefly extended the contest.

But with so little to chase, Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) shared a 76-run stand to extend Australia’s unbeaten run in the contest.



Brief scores:





South Africa 97 in 24 overs (A King 7/18) lost to Australia 98/3 in 16.5 overs (B Mooney 42)