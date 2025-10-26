Women's WC: Rain delays toss for IND v BAN match; Uma Chetry set for ODI debut

MUMBAI: The start of Match 28 between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup has been delayed due to a short spell of rain that forced to ground staff to rush in with the covers at the Dr DY. Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The teams had started their warmup under overcast conditions with dark clouds hovering over the ground. It started to drizzle with around 15 minutes to go for the toss. With around 75 per cent of the ground covered, the players walked into the dugout, and the drizzle intensified.

However, the drizzle continued for 10 minutes or so, but that was enough for the toss to be delayed. The ground staff started removing the covers, though they will have to be on their toes with dark clouds still hovering over the ground. The lights have been switched out early, and though the match will start a few minutes late if conditions remain the same, whether we will get a full game on Sunday could be anybody's guess.

But the covers were back again soon as it started to rain again. The ground staff has covered the central pitch.

Meanwhile, India have handed a debut cap to wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry, who comes in place of Richa Ghosh, who injured her finger while fielding a leg-side delivery in the match against New Zealand at the same venue on October 23.

Uma was handed her India cap by opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in a small ceremony on the ground before the players were forced into the dugout by a brief downpour. Uma has already played a few T20Is for India but will be stepping out for her first ODI on Sunday.

With the semifinal lineup already decided, it is an inconsequential match, but both teams will be playing for bragging rights -- Bangladesh for the satisfaction of having beaten a top-four team while India will be hoping to perfect their combination before the all-crucial knock-out encounter with Australia at the same venue on October 30.

There is a possibility that the all-crucial second semifinal will also be impacted by inclement weather. Rain is predicted for Thursday (October 30) when India will meet Australia at the same venue.



