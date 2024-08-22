Begin typing your search...

    The ECB said on its website that after a three-match ODI series between India and England in July 2025, the former will return in 2026 for a one-off Test.

    Women's Test: Lord's to host its first-ever India, England match
    Indian women's cricket team (PTI)

    LONDON: The ‘home of cricket’ Lord’s will host its first-ever women’s Test to be played between India and England in 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

    The ECB said on its website that after a three-match ODI series between India and England in July 2025, the former will return in 2026 for a one-off Test.

    “I’m also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women’s Test match at Lord’s. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance,” ECB CEO Richard Gould said.

    India and England will play three ODIs on September 2, 4 and 7 at Headingley, Lord’s and Southampton respectively.

    “It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord’s — the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket,” the ECB added.

    “England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women’s Test match.”

    India has played nine Tests so far against England in its backyard from June 1986 with their last clash at Bristol in June 2021 ending in a draw.

