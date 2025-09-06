Begin typing your search...
Women’s ODI World Cup tickets tickets priced from Rs 100
According to a media reports, tickets will go on sale from September 9, with an exclusive early access window for GPay users.
CHENNAI: For the upcoming ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup in India, ticket prices for league matches have been set at just Rs 100, the first time such a low price has been fixed for an ICC global event.
The tournament begins on September 30.
