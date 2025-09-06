Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Sept 2025 8:48 AM IST
    Women’s ODI World Cup tickets tickets priced from Rs 100

    CHENNAI: For the upcoming ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup in India, ticket prices for league matches have been set at just Rs 100, the first time such a low price has been fixed for an ICC global event.

    The tournament begins on September 30.

    According to a media reports, tickets will go on sale from September 9, with an exclusive early access window for GPay users.

    ICC Women’s World Cup
    Online Desk

