Women’s Hockey: India ends tour on a high with 1-0 win against Australia

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s hockey team enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Australia in the fifth and final game of its Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Navneet Kaur (21’) scored the only goal of the match to ensure India ended the series on a strong note.

In the first quarter, Australia dominated the play and won two penalty corners but India’s resilient defence denied it the opening goal. Six minutes into the second quarter, India clinched the lead courtesy of a field goal from vice captain Navneet Kaur.

It was a cagey affair in the second half with both teams eyeing to score a goal but India held its composure at the back and successfully defended its slim lead. In the final quarter, Australia received a crucial penalty corner, however, it squandered the chance to equalise and handed over the victory to the visitor.

After two losses against the Australia A side and two losses against the senior team, India bounced back well in the series with a positive win over the host on the final day.