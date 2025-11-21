Women's cricket will rise to next level after ODI World Cup win, says Tanuja Kanwer

NEW DELHI: India’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Tanuja Kanwer said the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup win, coming after the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup was retained, would elevate women’s cricket to the next level in the country.

“I think this has been a very good year for India. We won the U-19 World Cup for the first time. We also won the India A series in Australia, and then they also won a bilateral game here against them after 25 (18 years, in New Chandigarh in September).”

“We got a lot of motivation from there. After that, winning the World Cup is a big thing for women's cricket. I think women's cricket will go to the next level from here. It was very important to win the World Cup,” said Tanuja in an exclusive conversation with IANS, on the sidelines of an event by OneDice on Thursday.

Tanuja has managed to play two ODIs and four T20Is for India after putting in impactful and economical performances for the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). “I think WPL has been very good for domestic girls. Before that, we used to get to play for India directly after domestic cricket. So, we couldn't match that level after suddenly going in there.”

“But since WPL came, we started playing with overseas players and are able to match that level in WPL. That's why players don't get nervous when playing for India. They can play comfortably, and I think WPL has played a big role here,” she said.

In Brisbane this year, striking a composed half‑century off 57 balls to guide India A to a series win in the 50-over series over Australia A. Walking in with the side in trouble at 157/6 after Minnu Mani’s dismissal, Tanuja steadied the innings with a knock that included three boundaries.

She stitched a vital 62‑run eighth‑wicket stand with Prema Rawat, who hit an enterprising 32 not out and ensured India A crossed the line to seal the series. “We were discussing at that time how deep we can take the game. We were discussing whether 5 runs are enough for now in an over.”

“We didn't take much risk at that time. We made 5-6 runs in every over in the 6-7 overs phase. But after that, when Prema and I decided to accelerate, it wasn't just me who accelerated. We were playing from both sides in the same way, and I think that was the biggest thing,” said Tanuja.

Asked about her bowling mantra, Tanuja said, “I try to bowl wicket-to-wicket as much as I can because if you bowl wicket-to-wicket, the chances of scoring a run for the batter are very low and the likelihood of picking a wicket are very high. So I try to bowl wicket-to-wicket as much as I can.”

“If one doesn't get a run from my side, the batter is under pressure. If I don't get a run or a wicket from my side, I think a wicket will come from the other side. It creates pressure on the batter, and I then think anyone, including me, could get a wicket from the other side.”

Though Tanuja wasn’t retained by GG (the side can try to buy her back via RTM card), she hopes to land a chance to play WPL 2026 via mega auction in New Delhi on November 27. “Fingers crossed. I think I will get a team. But let's see what happens. It's all about luck. I don't think I can tell you more than this,” she said.

Tanuja signed off by crediting support from her father to play cricket professionally. “I think the support of the family is the most important. My father loved cricket since childhood. He used to play cricket with us. We used to play together in school or with my siblings at home. One day, he saw my huge interest in cricket and then got to know about the HPCA cricket academy in Dharamshala, and he put me in it.