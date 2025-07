Women’s Asian Cup: India clubbed with Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei

NEW DELHI: India was on Tuesday drawn with powerhouse Japan, former champion Chinese Taipei and Vietnam in Group C of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the continent’s showpiece tournament, to be held in Australia next year.

The draw ceremony for the 12-team tournament to be run from March 1 to 21, 2026 was held at the Sydney Town Hall with Indian midfielder Sangita Basfore being one of the three draw assistants. The 12 teams were divided into three groups of four teams each.

The Blue Tigresses will begin their campaign with a match against Vietnam on March 4, 2026, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium. India will then face Japan on March 7 at the same venue, before squaring off against Chinese Taipei on March 10 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed sides will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will book their tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while the losing sides from the quarter-finals will advance to the playoffs, where two more spots at the global showpiece will be at stake.

India is currently ranked 70th in the world, the lowest in the group.